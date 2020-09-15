LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosts an invite-only dedication ceremony for its PRIME building expansion on Sept. 29.
While the public isn’t invited to the event for an open house due to the ongoing pandemic, virtual tours of the $72 million project launch Oct. 1 at www.evanhospital.com.
PRIME is a 4-story, 112,000-square-foot addition to the hospital plus interior renovations to the existing structure. It’s designed to create or convert all 132 patient beds into single-occupancy rooms, including 88 brand new rooms. Quandel Construction Group, Harrisburg, is the project’s general contractor.
Patients are anticipated to move into the new section of the hospital on Oct. 2.
