LEWISBURG — Hundreds of people came out Saturday night for an evening of elegance at the 2020 Evangelical Community Hospital Charity Gala and Auction.
The annual sold-out event at Bucknell University's Elaine Langone Center brought out more than 340 people to bid on hundreds of items. All proceeds from the 2020 Charity Gala ticket sales, auction, sponsorships, and donations will provide necessary financial support for important community care programs and will help fund the Hospital's largest initiative to date, the PRIME building project (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement).
"People love their community hospital so much," said Committee Chair Patricia Case. "They feel grateful to have such an amazing place. The natural philanthropist in us all makes people want to give back."
Themed after William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," co-chair Brandy Kift said the night was an "elegant affair" with beautiful flowers and whimsical decor.
Guests bid on hundreds of items, such as a $2,400 service package from Stone State Entertainment; a week in North Myrtle Beach valued at $1,800; a luxury limo to New York City to see a Broadway show valued at $1,800; a South Bethany Beach Retreat valued at $1,060; signed sports memorabilia; an autographed Star Wars photograph signed by George Lucas, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford; and an autographed sheet music of Niel Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." It also included a four-night stay for two at an upscale London hotel raffle valued at $2,500.
"There's a little something for everyone," said Case.
Autumn and Dylan Wines traveled from Washington, D.C. to attend the gala. Their company HOK Architects works with Evangelical.
"It's made an impression," said Autumn Wines about the gala. "It's beautiful. The entrance alone was quite nice."
"The music, too," said Dylan Wines.
Colleen and Mark Huber, of Lewisburg, came out for the first time to the gala.
"I work at the hospital, and I thought it would be fun to do," said Mark Huber.
Evangelical's associate vice president/chief development officer Donna Schuck praised the committee for their hard work and dedication in creating new and different themes each year. She also thanked the sponsors and donors.
Last year, the event raised more than $120,000. This year's amount was not available on Saturday night.
It was also announced that the committee members will receive a recognition plaque at guest services in the new expansion.