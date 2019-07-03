LEWISBURG— Evangelical Community Hospital on Wednesday announced several leadership structural changes intended to strengthen its organizational framework and to pave the way for new initiatives and programming.
“These changes," said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, "better reflect who Evangelical is an organization, puts in place a corporate structure that supports growth and new ventures, and places emphasis on the impact the staff have on the success of the Hospital.”
William Anderson was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of the organization. In this expanded role, he is overseeing hospital operations and the leadership in place to guide them.
Angela Lahr was named vice president of clinical operations, with oversight of Evangelical’s clinical services; Stacie Gaul became associate vice president of capital planning, project, and facilities, and Tamara Persing has had a title change to vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.
Human Resources has been renamed as a division to people and culture, which better reflects the role the hospital’s employees play in the overall success of the organization. In keeping with the change, Rachel Smith has had a title change to vice president, people and culture.