Tiffany Wolfe, RN, BSN, at Evangelical Community Hospital, was surprised on Tuesday, as she was presented the Hospital’s first DAISY Award. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Wolfe was surrounded by her department as well as Hospital and nursing leadership as she was presented with the award. She was nominated for the care she provided in the Emergency Department during an end-of-life situation. The patient’s family nominated Wolfe for the compassion she displayed to be a source of comfort to the patient and her husband until the daughter could arrive. The family was present when Wolfe was given the award and presented her with their own tokens of appreciation.
Tamara Persing, RN, BSN, MS, CIC, FAPIC, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Evangelical said, “Tiffany’s ability to be present and understanding in this delicate situation of a patient’s life takes the profession of nursing to the next level. She displayed the empathy and emotional support this family needed when they needed it the most. She is a true representation of the meaning behind the DAISY award.”
Wolfe has a long history with Evangelical, completing many schooling internships and externships as she pursued her career. In 2013 she began as a nursing assistant and in 2015 she started work as an ER Technician. In June 2016, Wolfe became a Graduate Nurse in the Emergency Department and has been a vital part of the department ever since.
