LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is currently seeking candidates for clinical and non-clinical positions in all areas of the organization.
A special hiring event is being held Sept. 6, from 1-6 p.m., in the Miller Conference Rooms located in the Main Entrance of the Hospital at 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg. Interested individuals are invited to schedule a 30-minute time slot with an employment professional.
Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is preferred for the convenience of applicants and can be done by visiting www.EvanHospital.com/Careers and clicking on the hiring event registration button.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER