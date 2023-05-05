Last week, Evangelical Community Hospital raised the Organ Donor Flag outside of Rooke Pavilion, to bring awareness to the importance of organ donation. The flag-raising ceremony was attended by families impacted by organ donation, hospital leadership and employees/hospital guests.
Immediately following the flag raising, attendees moved inside to the hospital’s Meditation Chapel to honor patients/employees who have donated organs/tissues/corneas to the Gift of Life program with a brief service provided by Jacqueline Heitmann, chaplain at Evangelical.
The flag-raising was part of the hospital’s month-long initiative to promote organ and tissue donation.
To become an organ or tissue donor, visit www.donors1.org.