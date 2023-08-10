LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is receiving statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation.
Evangelical was honored with a platinum designation through The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2023 Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge.
The annual campaign encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase organ, eye, and tissue donation awareness within their hospitals and communities. HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the two organ procurement organizations serving Pennsylvania — the Center for Organ Recovery & Education and Gift of Life Donor Program — to support the challenge.
“As a community hospital, we are uniquely positioned to not only tend to the health needs of our patients, but to inspire our neighbors and friends to be mindful of wellness in all aspects of life,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The more people we can inspire to become organ donors, the better we can serve our mission to be advocates for the well-being of our entire community.”
The hospital achieved the platinum honor through employee/provider trainings, social media influencing, a flag-raising in honor of those who donated and received organ/tissue donations over the years, awareness campaigns throughout the Hospital and at Community Health and Wellness events and more.
“Organ, eye, and tissue donors are critical to helping hospital teams save and improve lives,” said HAP President and CEO Nicole Stallings. “HAP applauds the outstanding work of Pennsylvania hospitals and our partners to support and raise awareness about donation. These efforts reflect hospital teams’ commitment to strengthening the health of their communities.”
Evangelical was one of 107 hospitals statewide that participated in this year’s challenge.
— The Daily Item