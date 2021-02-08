A free skin cancer screening session scheduled for Feb. 19 at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical in Lewisburg has been canceled.
Evangelical Community Hospital did not provide a rescheduling date or more details.
Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 8, 2021 @ 9:08 pm