LEWISBURG — On Sunday, May 21, Evangelical Community Hospital will host the Annual Children’s Remembrance Service at 2 p.m. at the St. Mary's Park, Lewisburg. The event is open to the community.
The service is for family and friends who have experienced the loss of an infant or child and provides the opportunity to formally remember and honor each child.
The hour-long service will include music, prayer, readings, and a butterfly release. Light refreshments will be provided following the service.
Those who wish to attend or have questions should contact Susan Payne at 570-522-2378 or by email at Susan.Payne@evanhospital.com by May 12.