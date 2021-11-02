LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual Lights of Love giving campaign to support Hospice of Evangelical is underway. Throughout November and December, gifts will be collected to support direct care and support of terminally ill patients and their families.
Lights of Love offers an opportunity to honor and remember family, friends, and loved ones by placing their names on the honoree listing. The Lights of Love tree will make its debut on Dec. 5, and then shine brightly at Hospice of Evangelical throughout December. Honorees and donors will be recognized in The Daily Item in January 2021 and special notifications will be provided to donors to share with honorees or their family members.
The 2021 Lights of Love honorary chairpersons for this year’s campaign are the family of Paul Snyder, lovingly referred to as Tom. Tom was cared for by his daughter, Brenda Swineford, and Tom’s wife, Gale. Brenda is a retired hospice registered nurse.
Individuals who wish to make monetary donations to the 34th Annual Lights of Love in support of Hospice of Evangelical can do so through Dec. 29. Donations can be made by visiting www.evanhospital.com/lightsoflove or by calling Philanthropy and Donor Relations at 570-522-2685.