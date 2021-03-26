Jocelyn Blews contracted COVID-19 more than three months ago and hasn’t fully recovered.
Blews, 42, a registered nurse from Danville, continues to experience physical fatigue and brain fog. She’s a “long-hauler,” a subset of patients whose symptoms linger beyond the typical recovery periods. She said her conditions can be disruptive at work and at home, where she and her husband, Daniel, are raising four children.
“My brain is having a hard time multitasking now, which is very frustrating as a nurse and has been really hard,” Blews said.
Blews was referred by her primary care provider to a newly introduced rehabilitation program at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for long-haul patients like herself who haven’t shaken symptoms of COVID-19.
She’s had two sessions so far and is taking a cautious approach to recovery — walking for longer periods, incorporating a stretching routine and using digital applications to exercise her brain. She’s hopeful a routine of physical and occupational therapy will have her back to her pre-COVID self inside of three months.
“I think that occupational therapy and physical therapy are really things that will benefit me,” Blews said.
Evangelical’s program is multi-disciplinary and referral-based. It’s led primarily by cardiopulmonary and physical rehabilitation but is tailored to a patient’s specific needs.
Patients with continued use of oxygen not previously used or at a higher level than previously used, decreased endurance, fatigue, shortness of breath, chest tightness with exertion, generalized weakness, difficulty with mobility or balance, brain fog, depression or weight loss can ask their primary care provider for a referral to the program or call 570-522-4135 for more information on how to be referred.
Cardiopulmonary experts work to determine whether lung function has been impacted, heart function is in normal ranges, and whether sleep patterns have been disturbed. Physical rehabilitation, including physical and occupational therapy, will focus on joint pain, muscle weakness, balance and mobility issues as well as attention deficit when it comes to memory and concentration.
“We’re basically doing a full-body evaluation,” said Susan Telmanik-Schwartz, director of cardiopulmonary services.
Through these assessments, patients may find themselves referred to other experts, for example, nutritional counseling for weight loss, speech therapy, cardiology, psychology, diabetes management and pulmonary rehabilitation.
Evangelical’s program received about 10 referrals as of Thursday and recently began working with patients, Kara Rothermel, a physical therapist and director of rehabilitation services, said. Given the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, she expects many more referrals will be made.
“A lot of patients struggle to regain their overall strength and endurance. We want to make sure they’re returning to activity in a safe manner,” Rothermel said. “I think this program can create some hope with patients, which is what I’ve heard so far. I think it could be bigger than we realized or expected.”
Blews has a pre-existing condition that compromises her immune system, and she underwent monoclonal antibody treatment. Her case of COVID-19 didn’t cause her to be hospitalized after she and her husband tested positive in early December. She lost sense of taste and smell, struggled with brain fog, suffered headaches and slight fevers, but she didn’t suffer respiratory troubles.
In cases similar to her own, a self-described mild illness, most patients recover in one to two weeks. It took Blews much longer just to get over consistent fevers that kept her from returning to her job. She’s back at work but limited to part-time. She continues to sleep more frequently and struggles with short-term memory loss and distractions.
There have been reports of long-haul patients overcoming lingering symptoms after being vaccinated. Blews took her first dose Thursday and will get a second in April. Whether it will help with her symptoms remains to be seen, however, she’s committed to therapy.
“What I love about this program is that it’s very specialized,” Blews said. “I feel like them giving small, incremental wins for me is a big thing.”