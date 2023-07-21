LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is bringing free walk-in preventative care to residents in underserved areas of the Valley.
Evangelical Mobile Health Clinic, an extension of the hospital, targets isolated and underserved populations, such as in western Snyder County or Sunbury, which lost a hospital in 2020 when UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital closed.
Donald Lynch, mobile health of Evangelical coordinator, mans and drives the mobile clinic. The mobile clinic is on the road two-to-three days a week and will eventually be in the same location on the same day each month as part of its consistency program development.
Consistency allows people to plan on the clinic being at a specific location, “so we can provide help to these less advantaged communities,” Lynch said.
The mobile clinic currently goes to Beavertown, Beaver Springs and Loganton once a month. On the third Wednesday of the month, the clinic parks at the Food Pantry of the Sunbury YMCA. On the first Thursday of the month, the clinic parks at Warrior Run Manor.
“We try to cover a large area,” Lynch said.
Walk-ins, screenings
The mobile clinic helps people who can’t get to a doctor’s office and gives them advice, “so we can get them moving in the right direction,” Lynch said.
“Right now, we are going out and doing screenings across the Valley. It is mostly a walk-in thing, but we have had some special screenings for skin cancer in the Mifflinburg area,” Lynch said.
Medical assistant Barbara Snyder rides the bus and does the lipid portion of care, including blood glucose screening and blood pressure, she said.
“I can draw blood,” she said. “We haven’t yet, but we are working on it.” She can also check cholesterol readings.
Snyder said she loves being on the road.
“You’re not stuck in an office. You’re outside in the fresh air,” she said. “People will be walking by and the next thing you know, they are on the bus.”
The mobile clinic is currently not offering vaccines.
“The reason why our focus is on preventive-type screening is that the latest community health needs assessment shows there is a lack of access to general primary care type services in our service area,” said Ryan McNally, director of Miller Center and community health initiatives. “That is how we identified needs in our communities and address them.”
Much focus is on western Snyder County, Sunbury area, Northumberland County, Milton and upper parts of Northumberland County.
Programs on request
At this time Evangelical operates only one mobile unit, “and we are able to meet the needs of the community with that one unit,” McNally said. “There are no plans to change that.”
But Evangelical is “exploring other program options,” McNally said. “We do offer additional programs on request.”
The clinic recently provided the Mifflinburg Area School District with sports physicals after receiving a private request from the district.
“That seems to be going well with them,” McNally said.
On Saturday, the unit was at the West End Fairgrounds for an event. Cooper Tractors invited their clients and farmers in the area. One of Evangelical’s surgeons was there to do hernia screenings, because farmers are at high risks for hernias, McNally said.
“We field those requests, whether it be employers or another type of group and we will do what we can to meet their needs,” McNally said.
“We’re adaptable to what the communities need,” Lynch said.
The medical services are provided free, said Lynch, thanks to local sponsorships.
“What we want to get across is the the mobile medical unit is not a cookie-cutter program,” added hospital spokesperson Deanna Hollenbach. “We are using it to adapt and flex.”
“We use this as a guide for not just mobile health but as one factor in the hospital’s three-year plan, which is being worked on now,” McNally said. That plan will be released and publicized in spring 2024. “We’ll take our programming wherever it is needed.”