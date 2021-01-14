LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital announced health care workers qualifying under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A protocols for the COVID-19 vaccine can now register at www.EvanHospital.com/virus/.
The hospital is taking registrations and forming a list of those workers wanting to receive the vaccine. The list will be used when the vaccines arrive and dates are set for health care worker vaccine clinics.
This registration process is for health care workers covered specifically under the state’s Phase 1A tier. The state has not provided details on the public vaccination process yet.