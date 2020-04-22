Evangelical Community Hospital acquired testing kits for COVID-19 that will give health care professionals results within an hour of samples arriving in the hospital's lab.
The rapid-result tests are in limited supply, so hospital officials are prioritizing the tests for patients admitted to Evangelical, emergency department patients who will be admitted and those scheduled for discharge to skilled nursing facilities.
Evangelical officials announced the testing on a day when Pennsylvania surpassed 35,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,600 coronavirus-related deaths. There were just two new local cases confirmed in the latest data released by the state Department of Health, one each in Snyder and Union counties.
There are now 185 confirmed cases in the Valley. Several Valley municipalities saw small increases in the state's ZIP code database on Wednesday. Danville (27), Lewisburg (6) and McClure (6) all added one confirmed case. Sunbury remained at 33, followed by Danville, Selinsgrove (16), Milton (13) and Shamokin (10). Thirty-two local ZIP codes have at least one case.
Statewide, health officials announced 1,156 cases on Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 35,684. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. The state also confirmed another 58 deaths, pushing the death toll in Pennsylvania to 1,622.
The 3.3 percent increase in total cases day-over-day is the second smallest increase since the state began to release data last month. There are now 77 cases in Northumberland County, 47 in Montour, 31 in Snyder and 30 in Union.
Pennsylvania still has a large number of ventilators available according to the Knowledge Center Hospital Information System. There are 2,764 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 and 668 are on ventilators. The state has 5,120 ventilators and 1,487 are in use, including those for non-coronavirus related patients.
There are eight COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Montour County and none in any of the other three counties.
Evangelical has conducted 614 tests, including 65 positive results, hospital officials announced Wednesday. There have been 136,272 patients who have tested negative across Pennsylvania.
Names of patients
Two police unions have sued the Erie County Department of Health to force it to disclose for emergency responders the names, and not just the addresses, of people with a COVID-19 diagnosis under isolation.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by unions representing 173 officers in Erie city and about 200 officers in other Erie County police departments, centers on how much information is provided by the health department to the county 911 center.
Dispatchers pass along the information to police and others, at their request, when they are summoned to respond.
The county’s solicitor, Richard Perhacs, said the current practice matches that of other counties in Pennsylvania. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper told the Erie Times-News that it protects the public while respecting patients’ privacy rights.
Perhacs said about 25 people in Erie County are currently under isolation with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
The lawsuit claims current policy violates the county health agency’s requirement to prevent and control the spread of disease and puts officers at risk of infection.