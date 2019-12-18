SELINSGROVE — Evangelical Community Hospital purchased the building that houses Family Medicine of Evangelical-Selinsgrove along Route 522 in Harris Estates, Penn Township.
The hospital paid $1.4 million to John and Sue Griffith, according to published reports. Evangelical previously leased the property, according to Deanna Hollenbach, Evangelical public relations/communications manager.
The family practice will continue to function as is, Hollenbach said. It houses a family medicine practice in the top portion of the building and physical therapy location in the lower portion.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO