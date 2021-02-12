LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital announced its official designation as a Keystone 10 hospital by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Family Place, which is Evangelical’s obstetrics unit, has been working toward this designation, which recognizes facilities that achieve 10 key components to successful breastfeeding programs. These steps include various stages of policy implementation, training of hospital staff, education and assistance for new mothers before birth and during the hospital stay, and establishment of breastfeeding support after leaving the hospital.
Keystone 10 is a quality improvement breastfeeding initiative developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and administered by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Its goal is to improve the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding for all infants, mothers and families in Pennsylvania.
The Keystone 10 Initiative was developed as a means of improving individual facility- and state-level breastfeeding care and rates, and ultimately, improving the health of mothers and babies.