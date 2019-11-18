Evangelical Community Hospital's PRIME project has moved beyond the midway point as the exterior of the $72 million, 112,000-square-foot addition continues to round into shape.
In recent weeks, contractors have been installing the glass exterior along all four floors of the PRIME expansion — Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement — which has led to a dramatic change in the look of the project.
Stacie Gaul, associate vice president of capital planning, projects and facilities for Evangelical, said Monday the project continues toward its target opening. Hospital officials hope to have patients in place by August 2020.
"We hope to fully occupy the tower in August 2020," Gaul said. The tower encompasses Phase I of the project, which includes the construction of the new addition. Phase II involves renovations to the hospital's existing intensive care unit. "Overall, the project is 50 percent complete (for both phases). For Phase I, the tower construction is about 60 percent complete."
“It’s been amazing to watch the PRIME structure change day-by-day. Now with the glass almost fully installed and the exterior taking shape, you can feel the excitement building from providers, staff, patients and community-at-large,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO. “This is the community’s hospital and we are thrilled to soon be able to provide patient care in these new spaces.”
John Kwiatkowski, the project superintendent from Quandel Construction Group, Harrisburg, said some crossover work is underway with workers already starting on the 132-individualized patient rooms while completing work on the exterior.
"Right now we are finishing up the exterior," Kwiatkowski said. "The glass, the roof, the brick. We should finish the exterior by the end of November."
Kwiatkowski and project manager Karl Kauffman, also from Quandel, said the project remains on target for completion.
While contractors continue to put the final glass pieces into place, workers have begun placing drywall on the interior. There are about 130 employees working on-site — up from 50 when work was on the exterior and the structural skeleton. "We are close to the peak number of contractors we will have on-site," Kauffman said.
"There is a tremendous amount of coordination going into this project," said Kwiatkowski. "We've developed a very good workflow that keeps everybody moving in the right direction. We have one trade finishing and another rotating in. It’s a process."
Evangelical officials wanted to hire as many local companies as possible to handle the work, Gaul said. Eighty-two percent of the contracts for the project — worth $42.8 million — went to companies within 60 miles of the facility. Fifty-six percent of the contracts — with $29.3 million — went to companies within 30 miles.
While physical work continues on the project, logistics about how to use the space upon completion continues behind the scenes.
Gaul said staffers have been putting additional communication tools in place, upgrading technology infrastructure, changing workflows and changing policies. "We've been working on this for many months and will continue to do so," Gaul said.
Additionally, employees have weighed in on everything from furniture to artwork for the new private patient rooms. "Whenever we can we want to engage our frontline employees," Gaul said. "We want them to be part of the entire process. We want to make sure it's functional, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing."
The project is financed through a mix of bonds, cash reserves and a fundraising campaign. The Enhancing the Evangelical Experience campaign has raised $6.6 million for the project. The campaign serves to support existing community programs as well as the PRIME project.