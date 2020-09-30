LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital unveiled its new PRIME building addition Tuesday, giving employees and a handful of others a sneak peek before patients move in this week.
Announced in March 2018 at a cost of $72 million, the Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement, or PRIME, features a 112,00 square-foot, four-story expansion. The hospital didn’t add more patient beds, it added more room.
It’s designed to create or convert all 132 existing patient beds into single-occupancy rooms, including 88 brand new rooms. Virtual tours of the building can be found at www.evanhospital.com beginning Thursday. View photos from The Daily Item's tour here.
About $9 million was raised through a fundraising campaign including donations from 873 employees, about 43 percent of the hospital’s workforce.
“It will make it possible for every patient to have their own room. A room designed to feel more like a home. A room designed to support healing,” President and CEO Kendra Aucker said Tuesday during a dedication ceremony. “PRIME is the single largest construction project in the history of our organization and it represents a significant step toward ensuring we are the hospital this community deserves.”
An estimated 60 patients move into the new hospital wing Friday, but the project isn’t over. Renovations inside the older hospital section will bring about a new Intensive Care Unit among other upgrades, with that phase of the project expected to end next summer.
Aside from new patient rooms, PRIME includes new spaces for guest services, Infusion Center, Pre-Admission Care, Acute Care Unit, Intermediate Care Unit and Orthopedic Unit. Nursing was decentralized on patient floors, eliminating central nursing stations in favor of work stations in the hallways between rooms with a view inside a window for staff to document happenings and keep watch over their patients.
PRIME is a sleek, modern structure, its glass window-lined exterior allowing natural light to bathe the interior. Inside, the building has a cool, relaxed appearance featuring muted blues and greens, beige and cream. Shared spaces and private rooms are furnished with contemporary furniture with quiet areas designed for visitors and staff to break from the bustle of a hospital’s daily life. Walls are adorned with paintings of Pennsylvania landscapes and colorful closeups of flowers.
Privacy is emphasized in the project. Patient rooms allow for zones for caregivers, visitors and the patients themselves. Instead of a thin curtain, doors and walls separate one patient from another and allow for sensitive discussions to remain private. And as a first in Pennsylvania, sliding doors that open and close with hardly a sound. Sleep and rest are emphasized as part of patient care.
Private rooms and bath are also a measure of infection control, added Dr. Zeshan Anwar, medical director of Evangelical’s hospital group.
“The shared room is kind of a barrier to patient care,” Anwar said. “When you talk to patients about personal things which need to be private, some of the patients won’t tell you everything because the other patient is listening.”
“All staff will have enough room to do their work and have private conversations with their patients,” Dr. Kathryn Giorgini, president of the medical staff, said.
Construction on PRIME began in fall 2018. The final steel beam was in place the following June. It was March 19, 2020, when the pandemic temporarily halted the project for 11 days. There were additional delays due to contractors testing positive for COVID-19. The original targeted completion was August 2020.
“I think the biggest challenge was managing the safety through the process. We did shut down for a little bit,” said Joe Mastrippolito, president and CEO of the project’s general contractor, Quandel Construction Group, Harrisburg. “The other piece was getting all of the materials. That was a struggle because the factories were shutting down.”
The hospital is built with 699 tons of steel framework, 111 miles of technology cabling, 3,500 light fixtures, 4,865 cubic yards of concrete and 13,533 sheets of drywall.
Project design was influenced by Evangelical staff. Architect Ray Brower, vice president, CallisonRTKL design firm, said clinicians helped explain the hospital’s work culture and practice patterns, influencing designers’ thoughts on how to use the facility to provide patient care over decades.
Infection control policies were thought over 2 1/2 years ago and aided in enhancing infection control during the pandemic, including adding 28 new negative pressure rooms.
“The facility is well-positioned for the challenges we have today,” Brower said.