Evangelical Community Hospital introduced the use of anti-malarial tablets for COVID-19 patients this week after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval of the drugs.
Dr. B. James Connolly, medical director of Emergency Services, specifically cited hydroxychloroquine in a press call Thursday, saying there may be benefits in mitigating the length and severity of the illness.
“At this point, no one is saying these treatments are definitive. For patients who are sick, it’s worth trying these medications,” Connolly said.
There are no longterm studies showing the medical benefits of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in treating the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Multiple clinical trials are now underway, including one at the University of Pennsylvania according to www.clinicaltrials.gov.
The emergency approval was granted based on limited case studies and clinical data, including from China, where the pandemic originated late last year.
President Donald Trump ignited public interest in the drugs when he tweeted last month about their potential benefits. Reports followed in the two weeks since of pharmaceutical companies donating millions of dozes of either chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases at Geisinger, said the medications are available at the Danville-based health system, too.
“It is believed that these types of medications slow down replication of the virus in the body, but studies are ongoing. The medication we use comes from our own supply," Martin said.
Randall Strausser, director of Pharmacy Services, said so few doses have been administered to patients at Evangelical that’s it’s “hard to determine effectiveness.”
“Hydroxychloroquine has the potential to reduce the viral load in the body and shorten the duration of symptoms. In some patients, a hyperactive immune response to the virus leads to more severe complications. Hydroxychloroquine has some ability to modulate the body’s immune response to COVID-19,” Strausser said.
Though doses of the medication have reportedly been distributed to U.S. hospitals from the Strategic National Stockpile, Strausser said Evangelical’s supply came from its usual distributors. The hospital has an “adequate” supply of the medication and isn’t sourcing chloroquine at the moment.
“Given the choice, hydroxychloroquine is the preferred drug because it is more potent and has a more favorable side effect profile,” Strausser said.