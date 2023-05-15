Evangelical Community Hospital welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:
Scott Flick, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical and Emergency Medicine Group, June 2023
Dylan Griffin, certified physician assistant transferred to the Hospitalist Group, Evangelical Community Hospital, May 2023
Christopher Heiss, certified registered nurse anesthetist, anesthesiology of Evangelical, May 2023
Phillip Longnecker, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical, April 2023
Jennifer Shirey, certified physician assistant, Urgent Care of Evangelical, May 2023
William Sisitki, certified physician assistant, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, June 2023