Evangelical Community Hospital’s waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccination stood at about 8,000 names this week.
“We’re hoping in the next eight days we’ll get through it,” Brian Wolfe, vice president of Clinic and Physician Practices, said Wednesday of scheduling individuals on the waitlist.
Wolfe is The Daily Item’s latest guest for the One on One interview series. The full 21-minute interview is available now at www.dailyitem.com.
During the One on One interview, Wolfe addressed Evangelical’s investment to store vaccines and operate the clinics, what potential vaccine patients can expect when they arrive for their appointment, as well as a potential surge in appointment requests as President Joe Biden mandated states offer the vaccine to all adults beginning May 1.
Evangelical surpassed 10,000 doses administered last week, Wolfe said. The hospital largely uses Pfizer’s vaccine and also Moderna. It hasn’t yet received Johnson & Johnson’s doses.
As more vaccine doses are delivered to providers across the Valley, Wolfe urged individuals who are on the waitlist to have their names removed if they’ve been fully vaccinated or begun the process elsewhere. That will free up doses for others, he said.
The hospital continues to add names to its waitlist. According to Wolfe, Evangelical averages 420 to 450 vaccine appointments at its clinics. Clinics are currently operated three days a week. In turn, about 1,200 doses are administered weekly.
“It will take a few weeks. We ask that patients are patient,” Wolfe said. “I think the vaccine distribution has smoothed out and has been more reliable. We have received all dose requests that we have had these past two weeks.”
To join Evangelical’s waitlist, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus or call 570-522-4530, option 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.