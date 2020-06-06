Evans to face state Rep. Rowe in November

LEWISBURG — Katie Evans, 73, of Lewisburg, has qualified to be on the November general election ballot as Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania State House 85th District seat.
She will face off against incumbent Republican David Rowe, of Lewisburg.
Needing 300 votes to get on the ballot, Evans easily surpassed that number in last Tuesday's Pennsylvania Primary.
"It's an unofficial count," said Union County Elections Director, Greg Katherman, "but she had more than 900 votes in the county."
Debbie Bilger, director of elections in Snyder County gave Bilger an unofficial count of 213 votes.
The total qualifies her to be on both the Snyder and Union County ballots, where the district is located.
Evans has said she has three priorities. "Education is my campaign’s first priority," she said in a prepared announcement, shortly after the primary. "We have let the portion the state pays to local districts fall further and further behind. That means to give our children and grandchildren the kind of education they need to be productive and well-rounded life long learners, our four local districts have to tax more and more. It’s not sustainable."
"No one should fear illness, death, or bankruptcy due to our broken healthcare insurance system," Evans said, promising to address the health care insurance problems that lead too many to have no or weak coverage. We are seeing more and more places for rural people to get health care services disappearing — like the closure of the Sunbury hospital by UPMC. I will fight to make sure we free everyone in our district from the fear of losing their health care."
And third, "I care deeply about how working women and men can take home the pay they deserve. No one should need to work two minimum wage jobs to feed a family, or care for an elderly relative, or to make the rent."