This morning's Coffee with the Candidates will offer attendees a chance to hear from two candidates seeking election to Pennsylvania's 85th Legislative District.
Republican David Rowe and Democrat, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, will be answering questions by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
Moderating will be Daily Item managing editor Bill Bowman.
"We have a very devoted following for the League's Candidates Nights that we've done for years," said Teri MacBride, president of the LWVLA. "We recognize that in some cases the evening event does not appeal to everyone."
Because it is a special election, she said, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to get people, to whom morning was better suited, to have a conversation with the candidates.
"The League reached out to the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce the day after Fred Keller won the Congressional seat," MacBride said. "We knew there would be a special election to fill that seat. We partnered with the chamber knowing that they, like us, wanted to have a broader reach. This seemed like the perfect opportunity."
The League essentially covers Union County, MacBride said, "but the 85th encompasses Snyder County as well, so holding it at Shade Mountain Winery seemed like a perfect way to have those voters meet the candidates. We wanted to do something nice for Snyder County."
Early on, MacBride explained, "we decided it would be a two-party event. We figured it would be an hour as the best length of time for our audience. Had someone filed as a third-party candidate, we would have invited them as well. As it turned out, we had the two filings and so those were the two candidates we invited to speak."
The League has prepared "more than enough questions for the candidates," she said. "Questions we think are of interest to any member of the public.
"This is not a debate," she wanted everyone to know. It is billed as a forum designed to connect the community with the aspiring candidates' vision and priorities.
What is different from candidates night is that both Rowe and Rager-Kay were sent the questions in advance.
"This is an opportunity to hear the candidates perspectives on a number of issues," she said.
There will time for networking at 8:30 this morning. The event starts at 9 a.m.
The event is free to the public, but there is limited seating and MacBride said a large number of people have already registered to attend. She expects up to 90 people there.
Meanwhile, Clair Moyer, of Lewisburg, a recently announced registered Republican write-in candidate for the 85th District seat, said, "I will be at the August 13 candidates night, run by the League."
That meeting will be at the East Buffalo Township Building on Fairground Road, Lewisburg, at a time yet to be determined.
Shade Mountain Winery is at 16140 Pa. Route 104, Middleburg.