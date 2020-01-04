LEWISBURG — The 21st Annual Grande Illumination event recently held at RiverWoods Senior Living Community raised more than $24,000 for benevolent care, which is used to cover expenses for residents who have outlived their resources. This event provides the opportunity for donors to honor and remember loved ones, or to name someone who has blessed them, by sponsoring a luminary in tribute to a family member, neighbor or friend.
This year, there were 216 donors and $24,750 was raised, $2,500 more than last year’s event. Under the guidance of RiverWoods’ residents, nearly 100 community volunteers, in addition to residents and staff, helped to place and light luminaries throughout the campus Dec. 12-13. To make a donation to benevolent care at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, you can visit Giving.AlbrightCare.org.
— RICK DANDES