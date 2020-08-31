COAL TOWNSHIP — The pain of losing a loved one was still fresh on the faces of the Yasenchak family on Monday.
As local and county leaders observed International Overdose Awareness Day at Guadenzia on the Northumberland County South Campus in Coal Township, Brandy and Michael Yasenchak, with their daughter Izzy, 11, remembered the life of their nephew Brock Long. The Mount Carmel man, who passed away at age 28 on Jan. 15 from an overdose, was honored with a newly planted tree at the drug rehabilitation center. September is also National Recovery Month.
"To everybody out there struggling, reach out for help," said Michael Yasenchak, of Irish Valley. "There are friends, family, neighbors who will help. You're not fighting alone."
Brandy Yasenchak, whose voice cracked with emotion, said her nephew passed away due to an overdose after a 10-year struggle with addiction. He would have been 29 years old on Thursday.
The event, hosted by Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way CEO/President Joanne Troutman, featured Dan Schneider, the star of the Netflix Docuseries “The Pharmacist” and Miss America Camille Schrier, a doctor of pharmacy student, an advocate for prescription safety, and a certified Naloxone trainer. She discussed her initiative, Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics.
"Overdose deaths are preventable — through education, through training, through Naloxone education," said Schrier. "These are deaths that continue to happen and we can prevent them in some way or another. It can be as frustrating as finding a cure for cancer."
She said addiction is a disease that should not have a stigma attached to it. Her goal as Miss America is to normalize the discussion and take the fear away so those people can face their addiction and seek help for it at places like Gaudenzia.
Schneider said there are many families that have suffered through addiction and its effects.
"We have to make people aware, and we have to get people to take action," he said. "We're all in this together. We have to take action. People tend to hear things and look the other way. We have to stop doing that."
The tree planted in Long's name was donated by Oasis, a Shamokin-based recovery club in which Long was a member. A memorial fund was established in his name and the tree planting was the first project from the fund, said Oasis founder Danielle Houtz.
A plaque with QR code will be placed at the base of the tree. It will link visitors to a website where stories of recovery can be read, said Houtz.
The event continued at Claude Kehler Park. There was a Naloxone distribution from 4 to 6 p.m., made possible by a grant through Evangelical Community Hospital. Immediately following the distribution, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., local people affected by substance use disorder shared their personal experiences as well as comments from Schrier and Schneider.
The Overdose Awareness Day events were organized and hosted by The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, United in Recovery and Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol.