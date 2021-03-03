RIVERSIDE — Officials have started setting dates for a series of events celebrating Riverside's 150th anniversary starting in May and leading up to an Aug. 21 finale, said Debbie Bausch, borough secretary.
"The celebrations are coming," she said. "It's time to get ready for the summer months."
Many of the festivities will take place at the Southside Fire Company:
May 8, Parade, cake-cutting ceremony, auction and chicken BBQ (300 tickets only to be sold) with music by Wonderchunk.
"The parade forms at 9 a.m. at the former Riverside Elementary School," Bausch said. "The parade is the kickoff event, so we are suggesting that anyone who wants to participate register as soon as possible so we can make space for you as we tour the streets of Riverside to the Southside Fire Company."
June 19, Corn hole tournament – Brothers of the Brush and Back the Hat contests, movie night and a trolley tour of the borough.
"The Back the Hat contest is open to all who want to create and show off their hat designs to win a prize," Bausch said.
July 10, Beer/Wine Festival at Southside Fire Company with music by The Loons.
Everything culminates at the airport on Aug. 21 with a car drive-in, RC club and the homemade ice cream of Glenda and Scott to be enjoyed with the Jam Cake Contest entrees, Bausch said.
"A pig roast will take place and fireworks that evening will be the grand finale of our 150-year celebration," Bausch said.
The borough is asking for support, and is selling fundraiser items, such as hats, caps, visors, mugs, tumblers, books and buttons with more to come. All funds are to support the summer events. The borough is seeking raffle baskets to be auctioned off via silent auction on May 8.
"We will be having a big sign posted on the Knouse property in Riverside soon for all to see as they come into the borough," Bausch said. "We will also be putting on a push for donations to raise funds for the fireworks on Aug. 21 with a goal of $20,000.
At Monday night's meeting, borough council members talked about financing for purchasing the elementary school from the Danville School District.