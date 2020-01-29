SUNBURY — An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for April 20 in the Post Conviction Relief Act petition for convicted killer and death row inmate Brentt M. Sherwood.
On Wednesday, defense attorney Edward J. Rymsza in person and attorney William Ross Stoycos, a senior deputy through the state Attorney General's office, through the phone appeared for a status conference in chambers in front of Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. The hearing in April is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. in front of Woelfel.
Rymsza said there were questions about the availability of witnesses. He wasn't sure whether the hearing would be delayed.
Sherwood, 40, was convicted 13 years ago of beating his 4½-year-old stepdaughter to death. Sherwood, a former Northumberland resident, was sentenced to death in May 2007 after a Northumberland County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the December 2004 beating death of his 4½-year-old stepdaughter, Marlee Reed. During the trial, Sherwood admitted punching and kicking the child repeatedly in their Northumberland home but claimed he was high on cocaine and did not mean to kill her.
Sherwood, seeking relief from a conviction of first-degree murder and the imposition of the death penalty, had originally listed 106 different reasons why he should be awarded a new trial, including ineffective counsel, inappropriate or unlawful procedures from the late Judge William Harvey Wiest, procedural deficiencies and errors or omission of record, according to a 342-page Post Conviction Relief Act motion that was originally filed in 2012.
Stoycos previously told The Daily Item that the evidentiary hearing involves expert witnesses, and the case must go through the discovery phase before moving forward. He said the Commonwealth would be ready.
Sherwood, currently incarcerated at State Correctional Institute-Greene in Waynesburg, is one of 152 inmates currently on death row in Pennsylvania, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
On February 13, 2015, Governor Tom Wolf announced a moratorium on executions, citing concerns about innocence, racial bias, and the death penalty’s effects on victims’ families. Governor Wolf indicated that the moratorium would be implemented by granting reprieves to each death row prisoner who did not receive a stay of execution from the courts, according to the Center.