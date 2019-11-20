SHAMOKIN — All sexual assault charges filed against a former firefighter from Mount Carmel are headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Kevin Mains, 42, the former fire chief of Strong Fire Company, appeared for a preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday. Following a two-hour hearing, Gembic bound five felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit and corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor over to court.
Mains is accused of engaging in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year old female junior firefighter from July through August 2018. The girl did not testify on Tuesday, but the video of her interview was played in court.
Mains remains free after posting $100,000 bail.
His next court appearance is a formal arraignment in county court. No dates are currently scheduled.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER