SUNBURY — Retired Oaklyn Elementary School Principal Angela Farronato was re-hired as the interim middle school principal on Thursday night.
Farronato was hired April 14 as the Shikellamy Middle School principal after serving as Oaklyn Elementary School principal for the past seven years.
The middle school job was opened after then-middle school principal, Mary Murphy-Kahn, was hired as assistant superintendent and Farronato was hired to fill the spot. Then Farronato retired.
On Thursday, during the Shikellamy school board meeting, Farronato was hired as an emergency middle school principal and will earn $350 per day not to exceed 220 days for a total of $77,000 for the year.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle did not say how many people applied for the job but said he would keep the public informed as the interview process continues.