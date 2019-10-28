SHAMOKIN — A former Shamokin Area School District substitute teacher was found guilty of harassment Monday after Coal Township Police said he harassed five students under the age of 18 in May.
According to court documents, Mark Anonia, 27, of Paxinos, was charged by Coal Township Police in August with a summary offense of harassment after a referral came into the police through Pennsylvania ChildLine and Abuse Registry in May.
Police said Anonia made comments towards students while in his position as a substitute teacher.
Anonia pleaded not guilty after the incident in May but at a hearing on Monday in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic he was found guilty and ordered to pay $200 plus court fines.
Anonia now longer works for the school district, according to testimony at the hearing.