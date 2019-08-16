SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Children, parents and fans were taking in the excitement of the Little League World Series complex Friday, a sunny day that started with the series’ second no-hitter in as many days.
Loudoun South American Little League, from South Riding, Va., shut out Rhode Island with a three-pitcher combined no-hitter for a 3-0 win to start the day.
1 of 15
Families take photos in front of a giant baseball at the Little League World Series on Friday afternoon.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item It was a busy day at the Little League World Series on Friday with a lot of games being played due to the bad weather on Thursday.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Cole Uphouse, 5, Somerset, jumps onto his cardboard slide on the hill at Lamade Stadium on Friday at the Little League World Series.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Christian Bollette, 11, and his brother Evan, 8, New Jersey, slide down the hill at Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series on Friday afternoon.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Italy's Giovanni Gregorini goes to field a ground ball during Friday's game against Japan at the Little League World Series.
The hill at Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series was busy on Friday afternoon with kids and adults alike having fun sliding down it.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
It was a busy day at the Little League World Series on Friday.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Leonardo Delfrate throws a pitch for Italy during Friday's game against Japan at the Little League World Series.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Midwest Region's Maddy Freking fields a ground ball during Friday's LLWS game against the Great Lakes Region.
The Great Lakes’ Matthew Escalera tags out the Midwest’s Lukas Squier at third base during Friday’s Little League World Series game.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
The Warrior Run Major Division Little League team stand on the infield of Lamade Stadium with their district and section championship banners Friday before a Little League World Series game.
Brett R. Crossley/For The Daily Item
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Midwest Region's Jaxon Knutson makes a leaping catch for an out during Friday's LLWS game against the Great Lakes Region.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Midwest Region players smile after their LLWS win over the Great Lakes Region team on Friday.
Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff, right, watches his son Bryce throw out the first pitch before a Little League World Series game Friday.
Brett R. Crossley/For The Daily Item
The Midwest’s Maddy Freking throws to first base for an out Friday.
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten combined for the no-hitter which was the 52nd in Little League World Series history. The Caribbean team no-hit Australia in the only game played Thursday due to weather.
South Riding’s feat added to the excitement of an already exciting day for many fans, teams and their families.
“I just love coming and seeing these kids play,” 72-year old William Beck, of Bloomsburg said. “It’s a great day to come and sit here and watch all the games.”
Long lines formed at food stands and fans poured into both Howard J. Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums trying to get to their seats to enjoy the action.
Clouds gave way by 1 p.m. as the opening pitch was thrown in the third of seven scheduled games and the sun began to warm temperatures that reached near 85 degrees.
‘Going to Disneyland’
“We have a plan,” Europe and Africa Region Champion, Bologna, Italy, Manager Francesco Lamanuzzi said of the team’s matchup against Japan. “We are ready.”
The Italian team was taking batting practice and Lamanuzzi, who said this was his first time in the U.S., continued to take in the hustle and bustle of the day.
“I feel like Robert De Niro coming to Italy,” he joked. “We are being treated so wonderful and the American people are amazing.”
Lamanuzzi said his team has been walking around the complex just taking pictures and staring. “This is like what you would say going to Disneyland,” he said. “This is all about the kids and we are going to take it all in, including the food.”
Manuel Metalli, 12, who plays in the outfield for the Italian team, said being in Williamsport for the Little League World Series is every player’s dream.
“I don’t even know what to say other than this is the best experience of my life,” he said. “I love this place and I love the breakfasts.”
Christian Sberlati, 12, who also plays outfield for the Italian team, agreed.
“This is an experience I will never forget,” he said. “I am so glad I get to experience this with my team and I get to take all of these memories back home with me.”
Sberlati belted two hits for his team in the 2 p.m. game, but Japan won 20-0.
Team uncle
Retired Milton state trooper Matt Burrows has been coming to the Little League series for years and when he got the call to be an “uncle” to the Northwest Region champion team from Salem, Oregon, he said he was honored.
“It makes you look at things through different eyes,” Burrows said. “I used to come here when I was in Little League, then as a trooper and then when I retired and did security. Now I truly see what goes on and how much time and effort is put in.”
Burrows said he helps the team get to where they need to be.
“We are there to serve them and to do whatever they need,” he said. “I am happy to be here and I am honored to be able to help during this amazing few weeks here in Williamsport.”