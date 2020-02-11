MIFFLINBURG — Penn State Extension is offering a group-based strength-training program called LIFT, for inactive to moderately active adults, aged 40 and older.
LIFT — standing for Lifelong improvements through Fitness Together— will offer sessions twice a week for one hour over eight weeks and include an active warmup, eight core strength-training exercises and a cool-down period. Sessions are Monday and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mar. 9 - May 4, at the Penn State Extension Union County office, 343 Chestnut St., Suite 3. Cost is $60.
Some insurance policies may reimburse participants with 80 percent or better attendance; check with your insurance provider for more information. To register online, visit extension.psu.edu/lifelong-improvements-through-fitness-together-lift or call 877-345-0691.