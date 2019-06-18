In what almost resembles a town-wide gasoline price war, the lowest gas prices in Pennsylvania dropped even more on Tuesday.
Prices for a gallon of regular gasoline hovered at $2.41 a gallon on Monday night in Lewisburg, the lowest price in the state, according to gasbuddy.com's survey of more than 5,000 Pennsylvania gas stations. On Tuesday, several gas stations — Sheetz, in Kelly Township, and the A-Plus in nearby Montandon — dropped prices to $2.39.
"It very well could be competition between stations," said AAA's Jim Garrity. "Union County has some of the cheapest gas in the state at $2.66 per gallon. When you have more of these locally owned shops, the mom and pop shops, they will lower their prices and it forces others to react. That's usually the general trend and why you see the discrepancy you do right now in the Susquehanna Valley."
The discrepancy Garrity mentions is certainly apparent in the Valley.
With prices dipping in Lewisburg, they remained at $2.79 in Mifflinburg, $2.83 in Sunbury and $2.91 in Shamokin. Prices in Lewisburg are about 40 cents less than the state average — $2.80 on Monday — and nearly 20 cents less than the national average of $2.67.
Garrity said prices are down five cents over the last week, 20 cents over the past month and 20 cents from this time last year.
There are numerous factors that can go into prices being different from one town to the next. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), distribution and marketing can dictate price variations, along with traffic patterns and even rent.
"Distribution, marketing and retail dealer costs and profits are also included in the retail price of gasoline," API notes at gaspricesexplained.com. Most gasoline is shipped from refineries by pipeline to terminals near consuming areas, where it may be blended with other products (such as ethanol) to meet local government and market specifications. Gasoline is delivered by tanker truck to individual gasoline stations. The price at the pump also reflects local market conditions and factors, such as the desirability of the location and the marketing strategy of the owner."
"There are so many factors," regarding price, Garrity said. "If I look at a heat map of the state, the whole Susquehanna Valley has some cheaper gas. It's closer to Philadelphia refineries and in general, has better accessibility."
Grateful customers
Not all the gas stations in Lewisburg dropped their prices that low, but drivers at the ones that did were grateful.
Nathan Meyers, of Muncy, was lucky his parents noticed the gas price at the A-Plus in Montandon, so he pulled in and paid $10 for 4.16 gallons. Gas where he lived was about $2.85 a gallon, he said.
At another pump at the same station Lynn Landis, of Towanda, Bradford County, was on her way home when she noticed the low price.
So she quickly pulled in and filled up, 9.45 gallons for $22.66. All smiles, she said "where I am from gas was over $3 a gallon last week. So when I saw this I decided to fill up. Yes, the only reason I did so was because of the price here. Worth it for me."
Across the river in Lewisburg, Fuel On, iFuel, and at Weis, the price was $2.41 a gallon; down the road, Sheetz was at $2.39.
Driving a Georgetown Forest River motorhome with a 100-gallon tank, Steve Niezgod, of North Carolina, was on his way to New York, when he noticed the low price at Weis, in Lewisburg. "Just outside of town the gas was $2.89, then I saw this and decided to fill it up. That meant for him, 35 gallons for $86, a good deal, he said with a smile.
Garrity expects customers to remain happy.
"We're on a downward trend across the country," he said. "It's been consistently coming down, we have a glut of crude oil and more refiners are coming online. It's good for consumers."