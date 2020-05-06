Consumers need to feel confident and safe enough from the COVID-19 virus to venture out and resume old habits to spark a meaningful reopening, according to a health policy expert speaking Wednesday during a virtual roundtable moderated by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
"We have taken effective steps to contain the initial surge of the virus," said panelist Mark McClellan, founding Director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University. "But it has come at a huge economic cost. What we have to do now is both reopen the economy and contain the pandemic. It's not either-or. We can do both of those things."
McClellan said it will not be easy to sustain economic growth and economic recovery "unless the public is confident that we are containing the pandemic so they can go about more of their normal activities under the new normal that we are living in."
Test and tracing is one of the steps McClellan said would lead to the containing of the pandemic.
"The ability to do widespread and reliable diagnostic testing in a timely way and sharing the result so that responses will happen quickly," he said.
This capacity is improving, he said, as the focus is on those groups of the highest priority — nursing home residents and younger people with pre-existing conditions. He also noted that food processing plants, where people work in close proximity, have seen outbreaks of the virus.
Some areas of the country have not been hard hit, McClellan continued, "and there it should be relatively easy to put in place this kind of capacity because there are not many active cases in the community. But just because a community has not had an outbreak before, doesn't mean its immune.
"Because we don't have widespread testing everywhere yet it is important to continue to monitor outbreaks and respiratory symptoms and to augment that with additional testing as it becomes available," he said.
Testing at high-risk facilities, like nursing homes, and health care facilities and perhaps testing in the community on a larger scale to detect potential early outbreaks could be helpful as well, McClellan said.
"There will be an increasing role for businesses as they reopen, in helping to make sure their employees and their customers take the right steps and get into appropriate isolation or quarantine as needed," he said.
Toomey said the county has never had to choose to close down its economy.
"There is no playbook — no plan on the shelf for how to re-open it," he said.
The main reason the economy was closed down, and stay-at-home policies were instituted, Toomey said, "Was because we wanted to slow down the rate of transmission of the virus so as to avoid a surge of victims that would be so great that it would overwhelm the capacity of our hospitals. That made sense at the time. Fortunately, in my home state of Pennsylvania, it is now clear that there is little or no risk that we are going to overwhelm the capacity of our hospitals."
It's important to remember that massive government spending is no substitute for an economy, Toomey said.
"All of government necessarily depends on having an economy," he said. "Endless government spending is just not sustainable."
There are precautions that can be taken, "that are well-known to keep people safe, like social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands." Toomey said.