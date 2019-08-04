By Rick Dandes
DANVILLE — Climate change is a factor in prolonging the allergy season in the Valley, and elsewhere, said a Geisinger Medical Center allergy and immunology physician.
“Studies are indicating that climate change, which prolongs the warmer temperature, can have an effect on the pollen season, especially for ragweed sufferers,” said Dr. Puneet Bajaj.
“The ragweed seasons seems to be more extended because warmer weather is lasting longer,” Dr. Bajaj said.
“Some areas south of us now have all-year long allergens.
“This is a trend that we are seeing, and it is adversely effecting allergy and asthma sufferers.”
One of those studies, by USDA scientist Lewis Ziska and colleagues from 15 other countries, looked at airborne pollen data from 17 locations, spanning the globe and stretching back an average of 26 years. The news isn’t good for allergy sufferers.
“Overall, the long-term data indicate significant increases in both pollen loads and pollen season duration over time,” the researchers wrote.
This year, like previous seasons have been pretty active, Bajaj said. “It is hard fo me to say this year is worse than last couple of years because the last few years, it has been raining a lot, and they have all been bad seasons for those with allergies.”
There are three types of pollen, he explained. Tree pollen is more prevalent in the spring — late March through May. Grass pollen starts in May and goes into June or July. If it is dry in July, you won’t see as much grass pollen, but because it has rained a lot, grass pollen has remained active a lot longer.
Starting in August there is ragweed, which will be active until the end of October. When the first frost hits the pollen dies down.
“On top of this,” Bajaj said, “there are outside molds, which tends to get high when it rains a lot. That’s also when you see more blackroot pollen, more molds, and that adds to the problem.”
This year, because it has been wet and warm, he said, “we are seeing a lot of pollen and I’m seeing a lot of patients with allergy symptoms.”
This year’s July rainfall, said Bob Smerbeck, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, State College, was 4.73 inches. “That’s 125 percent of the average July rainfnall of 3.78 inches. That would certainly be a factor with mold.”
In all other respects, Smerbeck said, the amount of pollen this summer has varied from high amounts to moderate.
“We expect to see normal amounts of rain in August; 3,86 inches is average in the Valley,” he said. “And it will be warm, so those with allergies won’t have much relief.”
Preventative measures
It’s hard to completely avoid being exposed to pollen because they are everywhere, Bajaj said.
“Some of the things you can do if you have significant allergies,” he advised, are “try to stay indoors, especially in the morning, because that is when the poillen count is very high.
Keep the doors and windows in your house closed. If you are driving, roll up your windows so you are not exposed to the outside environment. When you come back in you should rinse your eyes, change your clothes wash them and take a shower. That helps. Your clothes will also get a lot of pollen so wash them and use an inside drier.
“Early morning time is when there is the highest pollen count, so that is something you can avoid — 5-10 a.m. is when the pollen is really high, Bajaj said.
Those preventative measures can at least give you some relief.