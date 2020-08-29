The two party conventions over, the campaigns for both incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will now kick into high gear — but neither candidate is likely to get a post-convention bump, said two Valley professors of political science.
"It looks like Biden will have no convention bump at all," said associate professor Robert Speel, of Penn State University, The Behrend College.
"If Trump gets a small bump," he said, "it will be temporary and dependent on a small part of his supporter base from 2016 deciding at the moment that they will vote for him again."
Every poll so far has indicated that Trump has been unable to expand beyond the 46 percent of voters who chose him in 2016, and his convention and convention speech will not change that, Speel said.
Nick Clark, associate professor, Susquehanna University, said he believes the Republican convention energized the president's base, "but I doubt either convention will matter much for the long-term trajectory of the race. Many people's minds are already decided one way or the other. There are maybe some voters that either candidate could pick up — and if it is close, they might matter — but the game is going to quickly become about mobilizing turnout."
Clark said he believes the Democratic convention might have helped to attract some independents and people still on the fence to Biden, "and that may be due, at least partially, to Biden's speech demonstrating that he is well beyond the picture that the president has painted of him."
The country now has two political camps, Speel contends: People who want Trump for another four years, and people who think another four years of Trump would be a national disaster.
"There are few in the middle," he said. "Anyone undecided at this point may not bother to vote.
"What we learned from both conventions is that it will be a very negative campaign, with Democrats emphasizing Trump's incompetence, tolerance of racism, and corruption, while Republicans claim that Biden supports some of the more extreme views among some Democrats of defunding the police and unwillingness to confront violent protesters."
The Republican convention also put a strong emphasis on religious values to appeal to conservative Christian voters.
"We did not learn very much at all about either vice presidential candidate, both of whom gave forgettable acceptance speeches." Speel said. "Democrats will likely be emphasizing the party's diversity, as they did during their roll call vote, the only part of either convention likely to be remembered beyond this week. The imagery of the 'Calamari Comeback State' was probably the most popular social media topic from the conventions of the past two weeks."
This is going to be an ugly campaign, Clark said, featuring more negativity than something like trying to establish a positive vision for the future.
"That's partly because any election with an incumbent becomes a referendum on their past performance," he said.