While we have seen candidates go up and down in the polls after presidential debates, they probably have had very little impact on the ultimate outcome of elections in the last 25 years, said political experts at three Valley universities.
"Debates usually don't change many minds at all," said Chris Ellis, Bucknell associate professor of political science. "Even Nixon-Kennedy, probably the most famous of them all, really didn't end up being all that important to who won that election."
Republican President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, will face off in the first of three presidential debates on Tuesday. The 90-minute event, in Cleveland, Ohio, will be broadcast live beginning at 9 p.m.
There are debate moments we remember, Ellis said, such as Ronald Reagan's "are you better off than you were four years ago?" or Barack Obama looking like he just rolled out of bed in his first debate against Mitt Romney, but most voters aren't going to make up their minds based on them.
Debates may have affected outcomes in 1988 and 1992, said Robert Speel, an associate professor of political science, Penn State, Behrend. "In 1988, Michael Dukakis's inability to react with any emotion when presented with a scenario in which his wife had been raped and murdered reinforced his image as a robotic type without an understanding of what it's like to be human."
In 1992, when President George HW Bush was caught on camera looking at his watch during the debate, as if he had somewhere else to go, and then said he didn't understand a question asked by a voter who displayed no understanding of economics, Clinton then reached out to the confused voter, and those performances likely solidified Clinton's lead in the campaign, Speel said.
When debates matter, Speel said, they matter due to moments like that — brief quips and comments or actions that reinforce voter views of candidates or dispel negative views of candidates.
"The issues discussed are almost completely irrelevant, though debate moderators like to make a big show about the important questions they ask," Speel said. "Undecided voters are undecided because they don't follow politics closely. They are looking for candidates that they feel connected to in some way; specific views on issues are already known before debates and don't change anyone's minds during debates.
Good examples of debates reinforcing and dispelling candidate images occurred in 1984, Speel said, when Ronald Reagan showed his age (he was 73) and seemed confused during his first debate with Walter Mondale. He then came with a rehearsed quip at the second debate that he wouldn't hold Mondale's age and inexperience against him. Mondale was 56 with a long political career, and everyone laughed and forgot how old Reagan was.
Speel said the most memorable moment of the 2012 presidential debates also indirectly involved Bill Clinton, when Mitt Romney, to prove he supported women in government, commented that when he became governor of Massachusetts, he was given "whole binders full of women" with their resumes inside. This comment led to a popular social media meme in which Bill Clinton was portrayed as saying "Did someone say binders full of women?" All this happened before the #MeToo movement.
And in the 2004 presidential debates, President George W. Bush was spotted with a conspicuous bulge in the back of his jacket, which some believed to be a wireless receiver to allow him to get answers from staff members off stage.
What to expect
The president has made it easier for Biden by lowering the bar, said Susquehanna University associate professor Nick Clark.
"Based on the expectations that have been established," he said, "Biden needs to appear present and coherent. Given the lowered expectations, Biden does not need a knockout performance."
"For President Trump," Clark said, "it might be an opportunity to reframe the narrative around the campaign and the election. The president has had difficulty finding a frame of reference that works. The Supreme Court vacancy has now created an opportunity for him. The debate is a venue to try and take advantage of that."
What will be interesting to watch is how Biden handles it when Trump periodically says things that are exaggerated, Speel said. "Biden may react with a mix of anger, disdain, sadness, and attempted humor. What will probably matter is whether Biden is perceived as reacting appropriately when that happens and if he is able to provide quick comebacks and comments. If Biden ever acts confused, that only helps Trump."
Trump doesn't mind the controversy, Speel said, and his supporters love the performance and the way he upsets Democrats.
"Biden mainly needs to hold his own to keep his lead in the polls," Speel said. His staff is likely preparing to present some facts and past comments from Trump for Biden to use during the debate in an attempt to provoke Trump or to undermine Trump's confidence levels or to get him to say something that will get him in trouble."
Trump is baked into the cake, Ellis said. "There's little he could do that would surprise me, and little that will move the needle. You know what you're going to get.
"As for Biden, his campaign strategy has been pretending to be invisible — not doing events, not taking questions — with the apparent idea that letting Trump talk is strategy enough," Ellis said. "But now he'll be on stage, taking questions, for a long time. He needs to show that he can handle that. Biden is at his best in a retail politics setting, when he can talk directly to voters and make the case as if he's talking to a small room: empathizing, connecting."
If Biden can frame his answers like that, he'll be fine, Ellis said. "If he gets dragged into a fistfight (metaphorically), then he might look like he's not up for the job: he'll look like he's stooping to Trump's level, but he's just not as good at fighting like that. That is Democrats' biggest fear."