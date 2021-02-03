Experts: Double masks appropriate in some situations; good mask, proper fit important for protection

Doubling-up on wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic may be appropriate in some instances, but a proper fit with the right mask might be good enough to offer protection.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth mask made with two or more layers, and ensuring it covers your nose and mouth. The agency says it should fit snugly so there aren't any gaps at the sides of your face.
"What’s important is that everyone in our community wear a properly fitting, appropriate mask as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 together," said Geisinger primary care physician Dr. Michael Dubartell. "Masks should fit snugly and cover the mouth and the entire nose, not just the tip. Studies have confirmed that masking that leaves the nose exposed does not protect the mask wearer effectively."
Wearing just one mask should be enough for most situations, as long as it fits well and isn't loose, said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University. "Starting out with a good mask to begin with is going to be key," Hamer said.
A recent study conducted by the University of Southern California noted that 83 percent of most U.S. adults view masking as effective but their mask-wearing is inconsistent. It also shows that only 42 percent of people in rural areas wore a mask while close to those people outside their household.
"The best thing everyone in our communities can do to keep themselves and others safe and healthy is to practice preventive measures like wearing a mask, practicing good handwashing and social distancing," Dubartell said. "There is not enough evidence to suggest that wearing two masks protects against COVID-19 transmission better than wearing one mask across the board. It is important to remember that not all masks are made of the same material or for all environments so there are many factors that play into this decision. If your mask is made of a thin, single fabric then you may consider two masks."
Still, some people might want extra protection if they're at risk for severe illness if infected or will be in situations where they expect to be around others for extended periods, such as on a plane.
One option in scenarios when you want extra protection is to wear a cloth mask as well as a regular surgical mask, said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco.
Gandhi said that combination — with either mask on top — could help achieve a similar effect as the N95 mask. She recommended the added protection for people who will be indoors in areas where transmission rates are high — which could reflect the circulation of more contagious variants.
Another option Gandhi and a colleague recommend for situations where you want "maximum" protection: A two-layer cloth mask that has a filter material in between.
With single cloth masks for everyday use, Gandhi noted it's important that they're made of tightly woven material and have at least two layers, which creates "an obstacle course" that makes it harder for virus-carrying particles to break through.
As America closes in on one year since the pandemic took home in the country, doctors understand COVID fatigue is real, but it is time to stay the course.
"We understand our community’s fatigue with COVID, but people close to us, people in our communities continue to get sick and die from this virus," Dubartell said. "All of us have a role to play and it starts with taking preventive measures, like wearing a mask, seriously. Doing so will save lives, relieve pressure on the health care system, and allow our local businesses to get back to work and our children to get back to school and sports."