Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.