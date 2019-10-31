Passage in Congress of a procedural vote to start a formal impeachment process into President Donald Trump's actions will only solidify the divide between Republican and Democratic legislators and many Valley voters, political observers said on Thursday.
In the short run, said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Franklin and Marshall College poll, "this event in the House won't change voters' opinions much. I think attitudes are so firm that even as we go through the process, positions are unlikely to move. But, we'll have to see how this drama plays out."
Republican and Democratic legislators split along party lines.
Eight members of the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional delegation, including Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, and Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, signed on to a joint statement calling the proceedings a "sham. House Democrats have disenfranchised millions of Americans — including about 10 million Pennsylvanians — by conducting these impeachment investigations in secret, so they can manipulate the process into their desired end game."
Regardless of political or personal views, the joint statement read, "the decision to impeach a sitting president is breathtakingly serious — and all members of Congress have a right to know what is going on. Democrats are trying to legitimize this sham at the last minute. This needs to stop. We need to get back to the business of governing the country, end this farce, and focus on what really matters.”
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey also responded to The Daily Item for a comment.
Casey supports the House’s impeachment resolution because, he said, President Trump’s conduct was a textbook case of abuse of power.
"Using the power of the presidency," Casey said, "to pressure the leader of a foreign government to investigate your political opponent, as indicated in the memorandum of the call with the Ukrainian president and subsequent testimony from senior national security officials, is a betrayal of the public’s trust and it undermines our democracy.
"If the House sends articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial," he said, "I will listen to all of the evidence with an open mind before making a decision on a vote regarding conviction.”
The stance by the two sides does not surprise Bucknell associate professor of political science Chris Ellis.
"This all basically confirms everything we knew," he said Thursday night. "This is going to be an issue completely driven by partisanship."
Barring some sort of bombshell revelation, "and maybe not even then," he said, "evaluations of both Trump and the impeachment process are pretty much baked into the partisan cake. Nearly every poll has shown that Trump's approval ratings have remained steady throughout this whole process, and I don't see a way that they change now. Of course, if this moves one or two percent of voters away from Trump, or toward Trump, then that's a big deal in terms of the 2020 election. At this point, either seems equally likely to happen, depending on how the dynamics of impeachment work. But in the grand scheme of things, this feels like more business as usual in modern American politics."
If, however, President Trump is impeached, he will be only the third president in U.S. history to be so, added Robert Speel, program chair and associate professor of political science at Penn State Behrend.
"And if the Senate does not vote to remove him," Speel said, "then Trump would be the only impeached president in U.S. history to run for re-election, which would seem to make for an even more bizarre campaign than we had in 2016."
If the upcoming public hearings are televised during the evening, Speel continued, it’s likely that some Americans who have so far paid minimal attention may watch some of the testimony and have their views affected by that.
"It potentially could become like the Watergate hearings of 1973, with a lot of staging and drama involved," he said.