Valley mental health experts warn that isolation, particularly during what is normally a joyous Easter and Passover holiday season, combined with the stress of coping with a global pandemic and the disruption caused by the virus, could create a difficult environment for people already grappling with anxiety and fear of the unknown.
Easter and Passover are especially relevant, to what we are going through with the coronavirus, said Anna Baker, assistant professor of psychology, Bucknell University.
"The plague plays a role in the Passover story, and then the resurrection of Jesus Christ," Baker said. "Maybe this is a time to reset one's life, and refocus on family and the things that we are grateful for, and what really matters in life."
James P. Dillard, professor of communications arts and sciences at Penn State, has researched the emotional response to infectious diseases, what arouses fear, and how people try to manage their fear.
"With regard to infectious diseases," Dillard said, "it is valuable to know that fear exists to help us solve problems that threaten our well being."
The recognition that you are in danger and need to be out of harm's way is motivating, he said, and "In the face of infectious diseases, it is valuable to experience fear because it will help motivate us to pay attention to health experts, who can help us protect ourselves."
Fear can be rational or it can be carried to an unrealistic extreme, Dillard said.
The fear of COVID-19, to an extreme, can be debilitating, causing increased heart rate, headaches and other stress-related symptoms.
There are, however, strategies that people can employ to help lessen anxiety, Baker said.
"I noticed that on the first night of Passover, what I saw was a lot of people had these virtual family seders," she said. People were posting photos of these little family gatherings, with their computers, Skype-ing with other people all over the country.
Baker feels that today, on Easter Sunday, a lot of similar things will occur.
"When you talk about coping with anxiety and fear, social support is huge for people, even under normal circumstances," she said. "That has been somewhat taken away by social isolation. We are not able to see our co-workers, our friends and do things we normally do. But one thing we are seeing people do is take advantage of technology in a way that ten years ago, we'd never have been able to do.
"These new technologies have allowed us to connect with people and get that social support through group chat."
When people self isolate, they become lonely.
"We should try to stay in touch with people," Dillard added." We should try to cultivate the relationships we have and reach out, perhaps, to those we haven't reached out to for a while."
"Getting outside and exercising is another way to lessen anxiety," Baker said.
"Doing things to relax is important. When you are scared and anxious your heart rate goes up, you tense up. Doing things to counter the psychological responses to fear is really helpful. Take a walk, or jog outside, until you're tired. When you're home, take a bath. Practice deep breathing exercises."
One of the downsides of technology Baker said, is the constant bombardment of COVID-19 news and ever-changing recommendations, which leads to uncertainty and lack of control. This makes people feel scared and anxious.
So keep updated. Be informed. Read the news, she said, but make sure it's not what you do all the time.
Another coping skill is focusing on what you can do to help others, because when you feel anxious and afraid you focus on yourselves. Shifting that focus to someone else can have dramatic results. "You'll feel like your are in control and making a difference for someone else," she said.
Strategies that don't work
Dillard and his Penn State research team also documented strategies that don't work when trying to lessen anxiety in the face of pandemics.
One of the things that people try to do is manage their emotions, he said, but in the face of infectious diseases it is possible to become "very frightened in ways that are dysfunctional."
Some of the things people try to do include:
—Avoidance. People turn off the TV. They don't read the newspaper. They don't talk with people because the subject of the disease might come up. "This is not an effective way of reducing your fear," he said. "Especially with the coronavirus, because wherever you turn you can't get away from news about COVID 19."
— Reappraisal is a failed strategy. It's when someone says "Well, there is nothing I can do about it (the virus). Everything has some risk." It's very passive, Dillard said. "The person is saying I will reduce my anxiety or fear by just giving up. Ultimately this doesn't work in lessening fear."
— People also contest the danger, Dillard said. "They will say 'this is nonsense. This is overblown. It's not real.' But this doesn't reduce people's fear of infectious diseases. You can see this strategy used by some politicians who say, 'don't worry about it. We've got it covered. It's not going to be a problem.' This may reduce short term reduction in fear but it does so at the very heavy cost of departure from reality."
— Another strategy used is suppressing your emotions, compartmentalizing your emotions. "You man up and put that emotion in a can and keep it there," he said. "This is completely counterproductive. People who do that actually increase their fear."