With queens more than two inches long and with wingspans of about three inches, they dwarf most other similar creatures.
The alternating stripes of yellow and black on their abdomens seem to suggest that they have evolved to send caution signs to anyone foolish enough to stumble across them or seek them out.
Where the stripes end, the enormous stinger begins. Like something out of an “Alien”-themed video game, the needle-like structure delivers an enormous dose of a powerful neurotoxin and is capable of repeatedly penetrating multiple layers of protection.
If enough of them get you, it’s game over.
And then there’s the nickname that has taken social media by storm: murder hornet.
“I’m concerned that this hornet’s moniker is sticking,” said Elizabeth Capaldi, Bucknell associate professor of biology and animal behavior, on Friday. “It’s frightening people. And there is misinformation being spread about them.”
The Asian giant hornet, as this species is more formally known, is also called a sparrow hornet, which sounds a bit less horrifying — until you realize there’s little comfort in the notion of a stinging insect whose size makes people think of a small bird.
With the discovery of a colony of these invasive pests on the west coast of Canada several years ago and individual hornets from a single colony in Vancouver, British Columbia last fall (mistakenly spotted in Washington State) — how worried do we need to be in Pennsylvania?
Not very — at least for now, said international bee expert David Hackenberg, of Hackenberg Apiary, in Lewisburg.
“Right now, it’s nothing to get alarmed about,” Hackenberg emphasized. “The stories about them are bigger than the problem. The biggest problem is for beekeepers. They will sit in front of a beehive and eat the heads off (honey) bees and then take the body and feed it to their young. They sit at the entrance and pick off the bees as they fly in.”
Hackenberg is not really worried that the Asian giant hornets might migrate east, at least in the immediate future.
“The Asian hornets in British Columbia, they were eradicated,” Hackenberg said. “Do we need to worry here? I don’t know. We’ll find out sooner or later.”
They’ve been expected to arrive in this country for many years, Capaldi explained. “Now that they are here it is not very surprising in entomological circles but is alarming to a lot of people at this stage.”
Hackenberg has for several years been keeping an eye on reports about the arrival of Asian giant hornets in North America and offered some reassurances.
“They’re a pretty nonaggressive species, actually,” he said.
Still, he added, their size means they deliver a larger dose of venom when provoked and also means that their daily explorations cover a much wider range than smaller wasps or bees.
Even so, people don’t have to worry about the giant hornets too much, according to Hackenberg, particularly over the short term.
The sizable pests do occasionally kill people, even dozens of people each year in Japan, according to the New York Times, but they are unlikely to reach Pennsylvania any time soon.
By comparison, more than 60 people are killed annually by more familiar bees, wasps and hornets in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Asian giant hornets are not present in this part of the country, Hackenberg said, but that won’t prevent people from seeing them — or thinking they see them, that is.
His phone has been ringing steadily in recent weeks with questions about the high-profile hornet and claims of sightings.
Inevitably, the sightings turn out to be Cicadas.
“Cicadas are about three inches long, slightly longer than the hornets, but they certainly are not aggressive,” Hackenberg said.
Asian giant hornets, on the other hand, can be dangerous.
The average person may not need to worry, but beekeepers should beware.
The threat isn’t imminent, but it’s one more item on a long list of concerns for beekeepers, Hackenberg said.
Beekeeping is growing in popularity. Penn State Extension’s most recent Beekeeping 101 course drew 28,000 registrants from all over the country when it was offered free online during the coronavirus shutdown.