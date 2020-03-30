People across the country are living in isolation with spouses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Some are trapped at home with abusers.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is hearing stories about those cases.
While Susan Mathias, chief executive officer of Transitions, Lewisburg, said she hasn’t seen an increase in reports of abuse and sexual assaults locally during the coronavirus shutdown, that doesn’t mean there isn’t an uptick of incidents.
“We really are not seeing a big spike in call activity,” Mathias said of the Transitions hotline that fields 2,800 calls a year from Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties. “I’m surprised people are not reaching out to us. They’re probably closed off to outside access.”
That is the case nationwide, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Al Tompkins of the Poynter Institute journalism school and think tank reported that the hotline said COVID-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus strain, might uniquely affect domestic violence victims in many ways, including abusive partners withholding necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants, or sharing misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors.
Abusive partners may also withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance, or prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they need it.
Programs to help survivors could be impacted, the shelters may be full or stopping intakes.
Mathias said that because of government requests to isolate and keep social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Transitions has taken several steps to keep its staff and the women it is protecting safe from the coronavirus.
“We’re not bringing more people to the safehouses,” she said. “Staff brought their laptops home (to work). The hotline counselors are moving the line around and we always have a 24-hour hotline.”
The agency is housing eight women in two safehouses — in Lewisburg and Shamokin — but also is using hotels as safehouses, where two or three abuse victims are housed.
She said staff members are checking in on those in the safehouses but practicing social distancing and cleaning.
Staff members 55 and older were moved out of direct counseling.
“We’re using all our technology as best we can to let people know we are here,” Mathias said.
She said if anyone knows of someone who is being abused or sexually assaulted, they should reach out to them.
“Let them know they are there for them and Transitions is here, even if its just a matter of the hotline,” Mathias said. “We also have professional therapists, crisis counseling, child advocacy counseling and professional certified counseling.”
The 24-hour hotline’s number is 800-850-7948, the Transitions website is www.transitionsofpa.org.
“What we’re just worried about is if there more happening,” she said.
Mathias said Transitions staff is anticipating a spike in calls once the coronavirus health crisis eases.
Services continue elsewhere, too, but with precautions to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Women’s Center Inc. of Columbia and Montour County also has made changes to the way it serves domestic and sexual abuse victims, it announced on its website. The agency has suspended all in-person services, including crisis intervention services in the outside community, hospitals, police stations and other agencies, and all accompaniment and transportation services for clients to outside service providers, such as hospitals, county court, police stations and magisterial district court.
It also has suspended such services as group counseling, in-person individual counseling, outside community education and awareness programs and the on-site shelter. Emergency shelter will be provided off-site on a case-by-case basis.
Hotline services are available at 570-784-6631.
Adam Kulikowski, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR), said PCAR and sexual assault centers serving all 67 counties in Pennsylvania continue to provide services to all children and adult survivors and their loved ones.
“PCAR and centers across the commonwealth are following public health officials’ directions in regards to COVID-19,” he said. “We encourage anyone in need of help to contact their local rape crisis center or use PCAR’s hotline to be connected to them at 1-888-772-7227.”