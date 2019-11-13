The first day of public impeachment hearings probably changed no minds, said two political experts.
Trump supporters continue to believe he is being unfairly attacked, while supporters of impeachment feel that their beliefs have been confirmed, said Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State University, The Behrend College.
Both parties did what they had to do to uphold the positions that they have taken for weeks, added G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs, Franklin and Marshall College.
The Democrats, Madonna said, were trying to make the case that Trump deliberately held up money to get the investigation into Hunter Biden and the natural gas company.
The Republicans made the argument that there was no quid pro quo, the two witnesses were basically dealing in hearsay, and that every testimony was based on some conversation with somebody else.
House members from both parties, Speel noted," often tried to urge the unwilling diplomatic witnesses to characterize Trump's actions as a crime or not a crime, when the witnesses preferred to stick to factual answers of what they knew and experienced."
For the public hearings to have an impact on national public opinion about impeachment, Speel believes, it will likely be necessary either for someone to make a simple quote that sums up or spotlights general wisdom, or for something totally unexpected to be revealed, as happened at the Senate Watergate hearings of 1973, when an obscure White House employee named Alexander Butterfield revealed that tapes existed of President Nixon's conversations in the Oval Office.
During the first day of testimony, Speel said, the item that maybe comes closest to that is when Ambassador Bill Taylor testified that he had been told that Trump cared more about the Biden investigation than any of the other issues involved in the phone call with the Ukrainian president.
"The first day of testimony probably didn't move a single vote in Congress," Madonna added, "and we'll have to wait and see if it moved any voters when the polls come out. We have a hearing Friday and then a couple more next week. My sense is it probably didn't change a lot of minds, because of the hardened attitudes that voters have.
"We'll have to wait and see how many people watched it," Madonna said.
"During the Clinton hearings," he noted, "we do know what happened in 1998. Bill Clinton's job performance went up markedly as a result of the hearings. A lot of voters just thought the charges, perjury — lying under oath about the affair with Monica Lewinsky and obstruction — did not warrant impeachment."