While schools are shut down, what do you do with the kids at home?
"It's very challenging for most parents," said Karen Linn Bierman, professor of child psychology, Penn State University, on Monday. "It's going to be a difficult time because parents are under a lot of stress. They are trying to figure out how they are managing work, they didn't anticipate this is in any way. It is a worrisome situation and that is bound to affect the child's emotions."
Kelly Michaels, who teaches middle school math in the Danville School District, said on Wednesday afternoon, it's the change in routine that is one of the challenges. "Yes, definitely," she said. "This came as a shock to the kids and how to respond."
Michaels and her husband, also a teacher, have two daughters, a seventh-grader who is 13, and a third-grader who is nine.
"So far, for my own kids, I don't think anything has really set in for them," Michaels said, "because right now it's more like a long weekend. "They've only been out of school for three days so far."
As time passes, Michaels said, "it will definitely kick in a bit more for them, seeing as they are not typically off of school this time of year. I think right now just trying to keep some kind of daily routine for the kids, to keep them busy, keep them moving is a big thing."
As a parent and as a teacher, Michaels said, "I am looking at this from both perspectives. It is important to give them structure."
That's a point well taken, Bierman explained. She believes that in general, "kids — unless they are adolescents — are not likely to be very aware of or understand the big picture for this change."
Michaels agrees with that. "I'm not sure they understand the magnitude of what is happening in the world right now," she said. "I told my own kids and my students at school on Friday that looking back, 10, 20 years from now this is an event in their life that they'll never forget. This is monumental. This is historical.
"This is one of those events," she continued, "that they will look back on and know how old they were, where they were. Pretty much everything they are doing now will be clear to them years from now. They will tell their own kids about this."
There is not a real need to do a lot of explanation, Bierman advised, other than explaining the reasons for cleanliness, especially the hand washing.
Activities
Because this is a government-mandated shutdown, "there is not a lot that [as educators] we can require them to do," Michaels said.
"Speaking as a teacher," she said, "we can offer suggestions. I've had parents reaching out to me asking, could I please give their kids some work. I can make suggestions, but there is nothing I can hold them accountable for."
As parents, there are offerings online, virtual museums to visit online, "some of which we've been to as a family. There are some educational things online. Interactive sites."
"We've also been fortunate with the weather, giving the kids a chance to go outside and get some fresh air," she said. "Be active. Kind of re-invent childhood in a way. They've had to learn how to create their own fun outside. You shouldn't be with big groups of kids. Learning how to go outside and have fun, create your own activities."
Included in that are safe health practices, like not touching others. "We've really stressed that," Michaels said.
Psychologist Bierman offered some other advice:
"Even if they like being out of school, they can't just do what they want to do," she said, "like getting together with friends in a way they might want to if they are on a sports team or participate in recreational activities."
Those activities have been closed off as well.
"And so it puts upon parents to think about how to create a more predictable schedule, or plan for what is going to happen within this time," she explained. Children should know what this is going to be like going forward; they should know what the routine is going to be. They should know ahead of time when and how much they'll be able to go out of the house and see people."
Bierman does not encourage parents to make this "free time. Kids are going to inevitably get bored, start nagging and increase stuff that is going to cause more stress on parents.
"My advice is to buffer them from the emotion, sit down and establish a routine so that kids don't wind up watching TV and playing video games for long periods of time."
Selinsgrove School District Superintendent Chad Cohrs on Monday said, "We would encourage parents to establish a daily schedule for their children and encourage them to do educational activities while off from school.
"Students," Cohrs said, "have the ability to access most of our instructional programs including textbooks, online supports, and educational tools via the internet. Things as simple as practicing basic skills in mathematics or typing skills will be beneficial."
In terms of social contact, Bierman said, "that is going to be very tricky, especially if recommendations for social distancing increase. But there is still going to be a lot of time with family members, so I would encourage parents or caregivers to spend time with children playing games or doing crafts. Encouraging children to play more together.
For older kids they are bound to spend a lot of time online, playing social video games with their friends.
Parents have to decide on the limits by organizing a schedule.
"We don't know how long this will go on or what the rules are going to be in the future, Bierman said. "Will kids really be back in school in two weeks? Honestly, it seems a little bit unlikely. But parents don't know."