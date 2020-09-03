Road-trip volume in the U.S. over the coming Labor Day holiday weekend will be down just 15 percent from 2019, despite pandemic conditions, according to the latest estimates by AAA.
Jim Garrity, AAA public and legislative manager, said that the difficulty this year in assessing car traffic is that "the data is so rapidly changing, it's difficult to get a solid estimate on how many people are traveling."
Last year was a heavily traveled year, Garrity said on Thursday. "But COVID changed everything. Overall this year we have seen that 15 percent decrease in travel, but that seems to be picking up as states relax their social protocols. Those who are planning a trip this year are by and large traveling by car.
"Given that this weekend is the 'unofficial end of summer'," Garrity said, "we don't think it would be out of the ordinary to see an uptick in travel. We think people will at least do some road travel, to parks perhaps. Families are exploring some alternative options, we believe. When you have had people locked in their homes for extended periods of time, like when the pandemic broke out, that fuels the desire to travel."
Parks and recreation
People have flocked to the safety of the outdoors since the COVID pandemic began, said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, during a Thursday morning telephone conference call.
"Even during the shutdown," Dunn said, "the governor considered the outdoors, and walking, essential. With their social lives upended and travel plans canceled Pennsylvanians are taking to the outdoors for much-needed opportunities to get exercise, relieve stress and be with loved ones while remaining safe and socially distanced – but that is key,” Dunn said. “We are reminding people that they need to find uncrowded areas, have a mask and wear it if they can’t keep their distance.”
During May, June and July, Dunn said, the Pennsylvania state park system saw increases of more than a million visitors each month over the same periods last year, representing monthly visitation increases systemwide of as much as 36 percent, with some parks seeing 50 to 100 percent more visitors.
The bottom line is with 121 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forest, 1.5 acres of game land, 6,000 local parks, 100,000 trails, "you can certainly find a way to be outdoors safely," Dunn said.
Outdoor recreation has "boomed," she added. "We have had some overcrowding and in some cases had to turn away people from entering parks, which is very sad."
Think about going to someplace that might not be as busy this weekend., Dunn advised. Biking and kayaking have also increased significantly.
Flight destinations limited to domestic
If you are traveling by plane, many international destinations are not allowing United States citizens to visit. Several states are requiring a 14-day quarantine upon arrival — such as New York and Hawaii.
TripIt, a travel-organizing app, broke down the top Labor Day Weekend destinations.
The number one city this year for flights is Las Vegas, with Denver, Orlando, Chicago and Seattle rounding out the top five. While major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York are still in the top 25, they have dropped due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
As expected, destinations imposing restrictions have fallen down the rankings.
“We analyzed traveler reservations via TripIt and found an increase in trips to Southern vacation spots this Labor Day weekend—Florida in particular,” TripIt senior manager Kelly Soderlund said. “In comparison, trips to major metro cities like New York City, Boston and San Francisco declined from Labor Day weekend last year.”
Tourism hotspots like Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii dominate the list, despite elevated numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and mandatory quarantines, thanks in part to airlines offering more service to the destinations.
While Florida remains a hotspot for the viral pandemic, 12 percent of flights booked for the Labor Day Weekend include a destination in the Sunshine State. Many Caribbean and Mexico cities are also allowing Americans to visit, but visitors must follow strict coronavirus policies.
As for hotel stays, TripIt analyzed reservations in the U.S. and found five Florida cities ranked in the Top 10, with four of the destinations—Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Bay Lake, and Kissimmee—located in the immediate Disney World vicinity.