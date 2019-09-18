MONTOURSVILLE — A "Senior Expo" will be held Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 1853 Route 87 Highway.
The annual free expo is co-hosted by state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, and state Rep. Garth Everett, R-84. It's open to seniors and caregivers.
More than 100 exhibitors will attend and provide information on state programs and services available to Pennsylvania’s older residents. Booths will be set up to provide seniors with information on health screenings, transportation and recreation opportunities, insurance, wills and estate planning, senior housing options, hunting and fishing and many other programs.
Seniors can bring their unused and expired prescription medications to deposit in a Prescription Drug Take-Back Box at the Lycoming County Sheriff’s booth. All pharmaceuticals must be in a sealed container such as the original bottle or a zip-lock bag. Liquid pharmaceuticals should remain in the original container and personal information should be removed or blotted out with a permanent marker.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO