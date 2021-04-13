SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will host a Facebook Live session at 12:30 p.m. today to address frequently asked questions about the role of dog wardens and which agencies have jurisdiction over animal cruelty in the commonwealth.
To find the Agriculture’s page on Facebook, search @padeptofag.
The live session will features the Director of Dog Law Enforcement Kristen Donmoyer, Dog Warden Supervisor Rickee Miller and Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement Nicole Wilson.
The session is expected to address a call to raise the fee for dog licenses in Pennsylvania and how the added revenue will aid dog law enforcement.