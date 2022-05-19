featured breaking FACEBOOK LIVE: Sunbury police to hold press conference on shooting May 19, 2022 9 hrs ago Sunbury police will hold a press conference at 9:30 tonight on today's shooting incident in the city. The Daily Item will broadcast the event live on it's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheDailyItem/ Tags Sunbury Police Press Conference Incident Internet City Facebook Page Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints