MILTON — The Milton Area School District introduced a district-wide program designed to cultivate a school community that promotes and supports diversity, equity and inclusion.
The rollout of the "Understanding A Culture of Inclusivity" program started at the beginning of the current school year for staff. The district is working with expert facilitator Dr. Brian Johnson, who serves on the ministry team at Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown where he is the youth pastor and works part-time as an instructor of interpersonal communication at Luzerne County Community College.
"We are deepening our understanding and studying areas such as child abuse and homelessness, discrimination, cultural competence, implicit bias, racial bias, diversity awareness, sexual orientation, Civil Rights Act of 1964, Federal Education Act of 1972, American Disabilities Act, Title VI and Title IX and our role in teaching our children to raise up their voices to support human rights," said Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan. "We believe that our school community is a microcosm of the world and therefore, we embrace the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion."
Johnson is the co-author of "Reel Diversity: A Teacher’s Sourcebook (2008)," winner of the 2009 Phillip Chinn Book Award by the National Association for Multicultural Education and a revised edition in 2015, and "We’ve Scene It All Before: Using Film Clips in Diversity Awareness Training (2009)."
Johnson said he reached out to Keegan last year because she has "this value, this disposition and her heart is in the right place."
"Teachers need space to learn and talk through some of these bigger issues of identity and lives mattering," said Johnson. "A lot of people are not experienced with these types of discussions. I wanted to be able to offer something."
As the trainer and provider of professional development, Johnson said he presents different topics or themes each month virtually to the teachers. Using film clips, he said his goal is that the teachers will have ideas sparked and discussions started.
"It's going good," he said. "Virtual is a challenge, but the information is good."
Milton is the only school district Johnson is working with, he said.
"Dr. Johnson, a dynamic community leader, plays a critical role in our professional development model," said Keegan. "He brings the perspective of a man who honors the struggles and accomplishments of the ordinary citizens who launched the Civil Rights Movement by committing himself personally and professionally to the advancement of multicultural and inclusive education."
Janna Bond, a K-12 instructional coach, schedules, films and edits the videos for the PLC (Professional Learning Community) time for the Culture of Inclusivity program with teachers. She, along with other instructional coaches, provide links to view the videos, supporting documents and resources, along with guiding questions to focus the content for the session.
"While I consider myself to be an empathetic and open-minded person, I am constantly striving to better myself in understanding people who are different than me," said Bond. "These sessions have helped me grow in my understanding of people who are different than me."
She added, "Dr. Johnson and Dr. Keegan's sessions have given me much to reflect on when thinking of personal bias I may have based on my own life experiences and how that affects the way I interact with others. It has also been beneficial for me to hear insights of our staff, across the district K-12, which helps guide future professional development planning. My hope is that the culture at Milton continues to grow in a positive way and all students and staff feel safe and accepted."
Teachers find value
Stacey Behnert, a social studies teacher at the high school and adviser to the Pride Club for LGBTQ students and supporters, said she is "very happy" the school has taken this initiative this year because it includes information on LGBTQ students and information specifically about transgender students as well.
"We have some staff and faculty that don't understand the challenges that these students have in life, but also in the building, so it is nice that they can be trained in these matters," said Behnert. "I think that this inclusivity information may just help one of my kids someday when they really need it. Every year we put out a call for teachers to see who will allow their rooms to be 'safe rooms' in case they have a problem during the school day, we had about 15 teachers last year that offered their rooms, my hope is that with this training more will offer to help."
English teacher Wes Cromley said the program helps to provide a dialoguing vehicle to navigate the framework of course content.
"I mean that specifically for me in my role as a senior English teacher, because the dominant motif of the course is British literature," said Cromley. "While that seems like a narrow focus, the inclusivity program specifically validates those voices that come from heritages outside of the Anglosphere. This is important because it allows us to approach, think and learn about English from a global perspective; to understand that native speakers grow up learning a local variety of English.
After all, he said, as Americans, the standard is still a colonial variety of a different color relative to the received pronunciation standard in the United Kingdom and it is the goal of them and English language learners alike to become comfortable and confident with a standard English, which allows room for everyone’s experience with it.
Approaching the content this way then allows two things to happen, said Cromley.
"Placing focus on English as a global language helps students to understand their place in it despite their cultural or linguistic background, as well as the variety of dialogue and experiences that come from those perspectives being what drives the conversation forward toward that end," he said. "Allowing students to understand more deeply the tradition and heritage of the language itself; that the language is English, which itself has a story that is rich and varied, and that they participate in and are a part of it by using and communicating with it every day."
Cromley said he hopes that moving through the curriculum in light of the ideas of the inclusivity program "will allow students to learn, in a more profound way, about themselves and the society in which they live."
Second-grade teacher Lindsay Pawling said, "Divisions and barriers that are erected from racial, cultural, or economic differences can be demolished with love. Love is what the students need to be shown consistently. Love helps students to know that they are cared for and valued no matter what the color of their skin or what socioeconomic background they come from. Displaying genuine love is what creates a bridge from a teacher to a student, allowing the student to reach his/her fullest potential."
Pawling said students study Americans who have shaped history, including Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman.
"The kids are learning the value in standing up for their beliefs and the difference between right and wrong in how people treat other people," said Pawling. "Many great class discussions are occurring as the students learn about these brave Americans and how they used words and actions to stand up for their rights."
Vector Solutions
Keegan said the district is also using Vector Solutions for professional development to complement the program. Vector Solutions' SafeSchools programs focus on schools exclusively and set the industry standard for staff training and compliance management
"We do have students in the Early Childhood Education program participating in the Safe Schools Vector Courses and one Guidance Intern who is also accessing the coursework," said Keegan. "Our usage is limited to 350 users at this time. We also offer a Positive Action curriculum, in grades K through 12. In this curriculum diversity, multicultural education and anti-bullying topics are covered."
Milton Area's ethnicity demographics are as follows: 82.47 percent (1,614 students) white; 8.48 percent (166 students) Hispanic; 4.6 percent (90 students) multi-racial; 3.73 percent (73 students) black/African American; .41 percent (eight students) Asian; .20 percent (four students) American Indian/Alaskan Native; and .10 percent (two students) Native Hawaiin or other Pacific Islander.