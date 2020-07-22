BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Fair officials apologized Tuesday for a social media post that mocked state Health Secretary Rachel Levine. Grandstand Superintendent Brian Wawroski said fair officials would be willing to work with an LGBTQ organization to "learn something from this."
Fair association President Randy Karschner told reporters during a fairgrounds news conference, "We're here to apologize for something that went bad."
Karschner said that what started out as a good fundraiser for fire companies "turned into a social media nightmare."
The post on the fair's Facebook page ignited social media outrage and accusations of transphobia on Monday, even after the fair took down the post. It also led to at least two online petitions, one calling for removal of the fair president and a boycott of the fair and the fire companies involved in the carnival. The other called for diversity training for the fair board.
The fair's post showed photos of a man impersonating a woman in a dunk tank from the weekend Firemen's Relief Carnival at the fairgrounds. The posting included the words, “Dr. Levine? Thank you. You were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you.”
Karschner said the dunk tank to raise money for the fire companies "turned into where people thought we were offending Dr. Rachel Levine, and that was no intention at all. Especially the cross gender. There was absolutely none of that at all. People took it the wrong way. There was no discrimination intended at all."
He said the man who dressed as a woman and sat in a dunk tank, whom he would not identify, did not intend to look like Levine. Karschner said someone walking by said it looked like her.
Levine is a transgender woman who, with Gov. Tom Wolf, has led the efforts to curb COVID-19 virus cases in Pennsylvania through business shutdowns, stay-at-home orders, mask-wearing and social distancing. The administration's orders against large gatherings have led to the cancellation or events, including fire company carnivals.
"On behalf of the Bloomsburg Fair Association Board of Directors, our sincerest apologies go out to Dr. Levine, our shareholders, our sponsors, and all others for this serious lapse in judgment," read a statement handed out to reporters at the news conference. "The Fair prides itself on celebrating the diversity and inclusion of all who visit the fairgrounds. The Fair Board, staff, volunteers and partners will make it a priority to see that actions such as these never happen again. Through education and training, our organization will strive to be a leader in bringing together all, and discrimination of any type will not be tolerated."
A Facebook post from Central PA Protests read, "In light of recent acts of transphobia and hate from the Bloomsburg Fair Association and the local fire companies who put on the fundraiser on fair property, we are asking everyone to sign this petition. The petition calls for the removal of the fair president and an immediate halt of funding from state and local governments and organizations since it is being used to fund such hatred.
"We are also asking our followers to boycott the fair this year."
Marielle Miller, of Coal Township, the group's communications director, said the group, primarily based in Selinsgrove, was started as a response to the death of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality but also advocates for LGBTQ rights, food security and equality within the area.
Told that the fair officials apologized for the post, Miller responded online, saying, "If they can show the public that they are willing to be welcoming to ALL people, we may reconsider, but this isn’t the first event that they have shown their true colors."
She noted that four years ago, the fair allowed a vendor to sell Nazi memorabilia and not much was done until the public complained on social media.
"Difference of politics is one thing, but debating the worthiness of a human being based on their gender, race or sexuality and outwardly showing hate and ignorance towards them for the sake of a laugh and some money really shows where they stand, and it will take some time to undo the damage they’ve done," Miller said.
Bloomsburg native Caitlin Diehl, 28, who started an online petition on the change.org website to have fair officials undergo diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training, commented that the fair officials' apology sounded like a positive start.
"Hopefully, the fair board will take our petition into consideration and actively participate in diversity, equity and inclusion training; not just to support LGBTQIA, but all individuals," said Diehl, who now lives in Indiana.
Her petition states, "The training is necessary so that all members of the community are not only acknowledged at the fair, but also welcomed."
Karschner said, "These gates at the Bloomsburg Fair are open to anybody in the world."
He said the town and fair sponsors and vendors were all getting a backlash from the posting.
Asked by a reporter if the fair should donate the money raised from the dunk tank to an LGBTQ organization, Karschner said, "The money raised was for the firemen, so I'd hate to turn around and throw it away."
Wawroski said that maybe the board could discuss that.
"Maybe there's some other things we could do," he said. "Maybe we could work with that organization. Maybe we could all learn something from this and make it a better place."